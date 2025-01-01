Menu
The 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is a compact hatchback offering efficiency and practical features. Powered by a 1.4L four-cylinder engine producing 98 horsepower and paired with a CVT transmission. The 1LT trim includes 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and power-adjustable mirrors. Inside, it offers power windows and locks, cruise control, keyless entry, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. Entertainment is provided through a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system with SiriusXM. It balances economy, modern tech, and everyday convenience in a small, city-friendly package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2019 Chevrolet Spark

85,291 KM

$15,289

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT - CVT

12734820

2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT - CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$15,289

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,291KM
VIN KL8CD6SA2KC783326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black / Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA83326
  • Mileage 85,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LT
Freight
Excise Tax

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$15,289

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2019 Chevrolet Spark