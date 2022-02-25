$58,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8446281
- Stock #: PB02988
- VIN: 1GNSKAKC5KR400982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Some features this Tahoe has includes tri-zone climate control, cruise control, Onstar with Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, power front seats, automatic daytime running lamps, running boards, rear tinted windows, 18-inch alloy wheels, a back-up camera, rear park assist, and the ability to seat up to 8 passengers. With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.?This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.