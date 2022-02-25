Menu
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

64,524 KM

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

64,524KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8446293
  • Stock #: PB02989
  • VIN: 1GNSKAKC5KR369958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Some features this '19 Chevrolet Tahoe has includes tri-zone climate control, cruise control, Onstar with Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, power front seats, automatic daytime running lamps, running boards, rear tinted windows, 18-inch alloy wheels, a back-up camera, rear park assist, and the ability to seat up to 8 passengers. With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.?This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Wheels
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Front Bucket
Tire
premium smooth ride
Driver Restriction Features
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
spare P265/70R17 all-season
P265/65R18 all-season
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) ALUMINUM WITH HIGH-POLISHED FINISH
WITH PREMIUM CLOTH
8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN WITH CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

