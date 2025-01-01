$16,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT AWD SUNROOF FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT AWD SUNROOF FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB0KL310499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SUR-27600
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IMMACULATE CONDITION WITH AWD, SUNROOF, ALLOYS CARPLAY+++++ FREE WARRANTY, FULLY INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP, DETAILED AND READY TO GO!
Welcome to the Automarket, your community dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectacular condition Trax LT. This amazing economy miser AWD SUV is loaded up with all of the following great features including AWD, PowerGlass Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, full power group and so much more.
Having been fully inspected, we know that the Tires are 70% New in the front and 50% new in the rear, tires are 100% brand new on the front and the rear. We tested the battery and the coolant as well as changed the oil and detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.
Please note that this vehicle does have a reuild title due to a rear end collision with nominal damage. We have copies of the damage photo's as well as the Provincial, Structural and mechanical inspections.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2019 Chevrolet Trax