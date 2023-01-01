$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Chrysler 300
2019 Chrysler 300
C - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,288KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9814735
- Stock #: 3830L
- VIN: 2C3CCAPTXKH600991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,288 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This low mileage sedan has just 37,288 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 363HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 300's trim level is C. The top trim for the 300, this 300C is the epitome of classic luxury sedan. Touting a heated leather and chrome power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated/ventilated leather seats with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, memory settings for the auto dimming power heated side mirrors, a rotary E-shift dial, remote start, heated and cooled cup holders, paddle shifters and classy looking analog clock, the interior of this sedan is like sliding into you favorite chair at home. All the while a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports and an aux jack, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a BeatsAudio 10-speaker premium sound system keep you connected. For even more convenience, paddle shifters, heated power mirrors that auto adjust in reverse and have memory settings, auto HID headlamps with auto leveling, LED fog lights, LED taillamps, and a rear view mirror make operating this luxury machine a breeze. Lastly, unique badging, a ton of chrome, and special styling make sure everyone knows youre driving a top of the line luxury sedan. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Interior
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Front Cupholder
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
8.4" Touchscreen Display
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Polished Aluminum
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Door Handles
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
TOURING SUSPENSION
50 State Emissions
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.62 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
276w Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Proximity Keyless
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2