2019 Chrysler 300

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 2 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9814735

9814735 Stock #: 3830L

3830L VIN: 2C3CCAPTXKH600991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,288 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Front Cupholder Illuminated Rear Cupholder For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot 8.4" Touchscreen Display Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Polished Aluminum Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Metal-Look Door Handles Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical TOURING SUSPENSION 50 State Emissions 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 2.62 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input 276w Regular Amplifier Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium Audio Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth SiriusXM 4G WiFi Proximity Keyless

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.