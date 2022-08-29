$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Limited
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
56KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9108139
- Stock #: N179072A
- VIN: 2C4RC1N73KR645423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met Clear Coat
- Interior Colour BLACK/BLACK/BLACK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N179072A
- Mileage 56 KM
Vehicle Description
You got to get your family to all the extra curriculars, and on those long trips for the holidays. If only the gas didnt kill you and the grass. Meet the fuel efficient, flexible, and hugely functional Pacifica Hybrid. More than being a gas sipper, this amazing minivan is filled with awesome interior features that will make your eco-friendly family wagon the talk of the town. This isnt your moms old minivan, this Pacifica Hybrid is modern, sleek, and cool. This van has 56 kms. It's granite crystal met clear coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Limited. As the top of the line, the Pacifica Limited offers refined features like premium Nappa leather seats with accent piping and stitching, heated easy entry first and second row seats, ventilated front seats, HID headlamps, hands free power sliding doors and liftgate, a Tri-Pane panoramic sunroof, and larger aluminum wheels. It also has amazing infotainment with the Uconnect4 with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth wireless streaming, navigation, SiriusXM, blind spot sensors, a rear backup camera and much more.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2