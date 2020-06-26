+ taxes & licensing
778-726-0815
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
+ taxes & licensing
Certified!
WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862
SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991
See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!
The Dodge Challenger is a name synonymous with speed. This 2019 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is SXT. This base model Challenger is an impressive machine. Knock back mitigation, heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, and a sport mode make this V6 feel like more motor than it is. LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, and automatic headlamps with LED accents give a cool look while also helping you be safe. On the interior, you get interior accents, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, and a rear view camera for comfort and convenience. Keeping you connected is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USBs, and an aux jack.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG8KH656225.
All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2