2019 Dodge Challenger

8,684 KM

Details Description Features

$133,885

+ tax & licensing
$133,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Wide Body/ Sunroof/ Navi/ Red Eye/ Low KM

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Wide Body/ Sunroof/ Navi/ Red Eye/ Low KM

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$133,885

+ taxes & licensing

8,684KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8051677
  • Stock #: LC1070
  • VIN: 2C3CDZL97KH627152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 8,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Hellcat, Unique SRT Wheels, Active Damping, Brambo Brakes, Hellcat Badging!

This 2019 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.

The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 8,684 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 717HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Challenger's trim level is SRT. This rockstar muscle car has the legendary supercharged Hellcat motor, active exhaust with quad tips, severe duty engine cooling system with engine oil cooler, bigger axle, knock back mitigation, line lock, competition suspension with adaptive damping, the iconic Red Key, Super Trak Pak, a dual scoop hood, special spoiler, a conical cold air intake, air catcher headlamp, and the SRT performance pages to make your every ride a race car experience. Special interior logos and accents, a flat bottom leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, bright pedals, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, a rear view camera, LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, and special badging and wheels tell everyone you're driving the iconic Hellcat. You can stay connected with the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 2 USBs, and an aux jack.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fixed Rear Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
276w Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Start System w/ATX
6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Active Damping
Hellcat Badging
Hellcat
Unique SRT Wheels
Brambo Brakes
Hellcat Interior

