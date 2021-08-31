2019 Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 8,684 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 717HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is SRT. This rockstar muscle car has the legendary supercharged Hellcat motor, active exhaust with quad tips, severe duty engine cooling system with engine oil cooler, bigger axle, knock back mitigation, line lock, competition suspension with adaptive damping, the iconic Red Key, Super Trak Pak, a dual scoop hood, special spoiler, a conical cold air intake, air catcher headlamp, and the SRT performance pages to make your every ride a race car experience. Special interior logos and accents, a flat bottom leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, bright pedals, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, a rear view camera, LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, and special badging and wheels tell everyone you're driving the iconic Hellcat. You can stay connected with the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 2 USBs, and an aux jack.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fixed Rear Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents