2019 Dodge Challenger

Listing ID: 8051677

8051677 Stock #: LC1070

LC1070 VIN: 2C3CDZL97KH627152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 8,684 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Compass Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Fixed Rear Windows Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 220 Amp Alternator Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 70 L Fuel Tank Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input 276w Regular Amplifier Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Safety Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Start System w/ATX 6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Active Damping Hellcat Badging Hellcat Unique SRT Wheels Brambo Brakes Hellcat Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.