2019 Dodge Challenger

$71,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 6 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8651533

8651533 Stock #: N235080BA

N235080BA VIN: 2C3CDZFJ9KH683227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 14,627 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SRT Performance Pages Widebody Package Unique Black Wheels 392 Motor Scat Pack Badging Special Seat Logos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.