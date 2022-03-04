$71,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack 392 Widebody Low KM/ Accident Free/ Harmon Kardon Sound
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
14,627KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8651533
- Stock #: N235080BA
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ9KH683227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,627 KM
Vehicle Description
With true muscle car heritage and all the best modern technology, the Dodge Challenger is like no other. This 2019 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.
The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 14,627 kms. It's granite crystal in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is Scat Pack 392 Widebody. Stepping up to this Scat Pack 392 Widebody adds a wider appearance package, special wheels, sticky tires, and 6 piston Brembo brakes along with the huge 392 motor, active exhaust, severe duty engine cooling system with engine oil cooler, bigger axle, knock back mitigation, line lock, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, performance hood with dual heat extractors, special spoiler, air catcher headlamp, and SRT performance pages to get the most vroom possible from your new beast. You get all best of modern technology with Uconnect 4C with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 2 USBs, and an aux jack. LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, fog lamps, special badging and wheels, special interior logos and accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, bright pedals, heated seats and steering wheel, proximity key, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera make sure you rule the road in comfort and style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Widebody Package, 392 Motor, Unique Black Wheels, Srt Performance Pages, Scat Pack Badging, Special Seat Logos, Heated Seats.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SRT Performance Pages
Widebody Package
Unique Black Wheels
392 Motor
Scat Pack Badging
Special Seat Logos
