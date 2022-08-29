$39,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
GT
Location
Surrey Mitsubishi
13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9
604-498-2888
$39,980
- Listing ID: 9058564
- Stock #: UC592088
- VIN: 2C3CDZKG1KH592088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 46,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer # 40045At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.Shop with confidence at Surrey Mitsubishi and see why we are greater Vancouver's number one car superstore! We take all trades and offer financing for everyone! All prices are plus $695 prep fee, $159 wheel lock fee, $395 doc fee, $1495 finance fee or $695 Cash Admin Fee . All credit is cod. See Dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
