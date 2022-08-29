Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

46,278 KM

Details Description Features

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

GT

2019 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

46,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9058564
  • Stock #: UC592088
  • VIN: 2C3CDZKG1KH592088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 46,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer # 40045At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Bright Pedals
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Black rear spoiler
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Driver Convenience Group
High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
6 Alpine Speakers
Front heated seats
Blacktop Package
Leather-Faced Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
8.4' Touchscreen
Black Grille w/Bezel
Dodge Performance Pages
276-Watt Amplifier
Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting
Front Ventilated Seats
Plus Group
Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display
Leather/Alcantara Faced Front Vented
Black Fuel-Filler Door
Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge
Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings
Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
Shark Fin Antenna
Quick Order Package 21J GT AWD
Wheels: 19' x 7.5' Black Noise Aluminum
Black AWD Rhombi Badge
GT Black Grille Badge

