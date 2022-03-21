Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

57,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8799713
  Stock #: 16790
  VIN: 2C3CDXBG8KH625138

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16790
  • Mileage 57,500 KM

Vehicle Description

For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2019 Dodge Charger is for sale today.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 57,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This awesome sedan comes standard with aluminum wheels, power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, automatic headlamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
UConnect

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

