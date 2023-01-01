$31,885+ tax & licensing
$31,885
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9545488
- Stock #: LC1439A
- VIN: 2C3CDXBG5KH509959
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're shopping for family sedan transportation that's also plenty of fun, this Dodge Charger may be just the right car for you. This 2019 Dodge Charger is for sale today.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This awesome sedan comes standard with aluminum wheels, power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, automatic headlamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
UConnect
