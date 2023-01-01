2019 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 9 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10012509

10012509 Stock #: LC1673

LC1673 VIN: 1C4RDJDG1KC779936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,969 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.