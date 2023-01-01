2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Sale $30,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 9 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10391469

10391469 Stock #: PO03888

PO03888 VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR763245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PO03888

Mileage 74,975 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Flex Fuel Capability Knee Air Bag A/T 6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.