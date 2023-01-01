$30,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$30,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10391469
- Stock #: PO03888
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR763245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PO03888
- Mileage 74,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Our SXT Premium Plus model features second and third row Stow n' Go seats, rearview day/night mirror, touring suspension, front and passenger air conditioning, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, Rear View Camera, U connect multimedia center AM/FM/SXM with DVD Player, daytime running lamps, park and turn, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, a back-up camera; Uconnect HandsFree Group with Bluetooth streaming audio, Remote USB port, SiriusXM satellite radio, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming; Rear Park Assist Package with 3.5inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System; Single DVD Entertainment Group with Autodimming rearview mirror, Secondrow overhead 9inch VGA video screen, High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Secondrow overhead DVD console, 6 speakers, Radio 430, Video remote control, Remote USB port charge only, 40GB hard drive with 28GB available, 6.5inch touchscreen; alloy wheels and even more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates at Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.