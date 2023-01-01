Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

74,975 KM

Details Description Features

$30,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 10391469
  2. 10391469
  3. 10391469
  4. 10391469
  5. 10391469
  6. 10391469
  7. 10391469
  8. 10391469
  9. 10391469
  10. 10391469
  11. 10391469
  12. 10391469
  13. 10391469
  14. 10391469
  15. 10391469
Contact Seller
Sale

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10391469
  • Stock #: PO03888
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR763245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PO03888
  • Mileage 74,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Our SXT Premium Plus model features second and third row Stow n' Go seats, rearview day/night mirror, touring suspension, front and passenger air conditioning, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, Rear View Camera, U connect multimedia center AM/FM/SXM with DVD Player, daytime running lamps, park and turn, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, a back-up camera; Uconnect HandsFree Group with Bluetooth streaming audio, Remote USB port, SiriusXM satellite radio, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming; Rear Park Assist Package with 3.5inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System; Single DVD Entertainment Group with Autodimming rearview mirror, Secondrow overhead 9inch VGA video screen, High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Secondrow overhead DVD console, 6 speakers, Radio 430, Video remote control, Remote USB port charge only, 40GB hard drive with 28GB available, 6.5inch touchscreen; alloy wheels and even more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates at Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
Knee Air Bag
A/T
6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2021 BMW 3 Series
14,440 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3
73,700 KM
$47,382 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 74,975 KM
$30,987 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory