2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

LC0986 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR762688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT

Interior Colour Black/Lt Graystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC0986

Mileage 19,229 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Steering wheel-mounted audio controls 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Analog Appearance Additional Features 17" wheel covers Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 75 L Fuel Tank Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints Black Front Windshield Trim Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Radio: 130 Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring

