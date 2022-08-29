$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
33,782KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9067198
- Stock #: N115266B
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR805312
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N115266B
- Mileage 33,782 KM
Vehicle Description
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This low mileage van has just 33,782 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. For a much more stylish and comfortable ride, the SXT Premium Plus adds chrome accents aluminum wheels, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leather and suede seats, tri-zone climate control, and 2nd and 3rd row power windows to the fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 2nd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, roof rack system, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and multimedia radio with 4 speakers of the SXT trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Tri-zone Ac, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Tri-Zone AC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2