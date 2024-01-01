$25,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J94KBB82425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Ford Edge SEL Silver EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD.
Why Buy From us? *7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner *3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Certified. Ford Details:
* 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage
* Get As Low As 2.99% APR Financing on Ford Certified PreâOwned Vehicles
* Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year
* Limited Time Offer Eligible Ford owners get a $750 bonus on select 2023 Ford models. Only for a limited time. CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription
* 172-Point Inspection
Odometer is 13578 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AWD.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2019 Ford Edge