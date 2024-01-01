Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2019 Ford Edge SEL Silver EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br>Why Buy From us? *7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner *3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.<br><br>Certified. Ford Details:<br><br> * 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage<br> * Get As Low As 2.99% APR Financing on Ford Certified PreâOwned Vehicles<br> * Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year<br> * Limited Time Offer Eligible Ford owners get a $750 bonus on select 2023 Ford models. Only for a limited time. CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription<br> * 172-Point Inspection<br><br><br>Odometer is 13578 kilometers below market average!<br><br><br>CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!<br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Ford Edge

81,632 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J94KBB82425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Ford Edge SEL Silver EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.

Why Buy From us? *7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner *3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.

Certified. Ford Details:

* 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage
* Get As Low As 2.99% APR Financing on Ford Certified PreâOwned Vehicles
* Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year
* Limited Time Offer Eligible Ford owners get a $750 bonus on select 2023 Ford models. Only for a limited time. CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription
* 172-Point Inspection


Odometer is 13578 kilometers below market average!


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate 0 $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE 14,943 KM $45,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX 0 $28,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge