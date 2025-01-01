Menu
Account
Sign In
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm Great Bank Financing Options Available - Bad Credit? - No Credit? - First Time Buyer? We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation. Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/ 100% APPROVAL with OAC Auto Clearance Center Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount We Buy Cars Cash Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The Peoples Choice

2019 Ford Escape

90,661 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12492760

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,661KM
VIN 1FMCU9H99KUC41457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C41457
  • Mileage 90,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com



Disclosure:

$795 DOC+

$1195 FINANCE FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm



Great Bank Financing Options Available



- Bad Credit?

- No Credit?

- First Time Buyer?



We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.



Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car



Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/



100% APPROVAL with OAC





Auto Clearance Center



Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties

Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount

We Buy Cars Cash



Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Cornering brake control

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Internet radio app: Pandora
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Interior accents: chrome
4WD type: on demand
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Watts: 60
Memorized settings: liftgate
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: black
Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated
Skid plate(s): front / rear
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Grille color: chrome surround / silver
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T Comfortline for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T Comfortline 22,177 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi E-Tron quattro Progressiv for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Audi E-Tron quattro Progressiv 64,977 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 58,630 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2019 Ford Escape