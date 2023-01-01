$37,650+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT - 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$37,650
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400415
- Stock #: 24UTNA17734
- VIN: 1FM5K8DH1KGA17734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Adaptive Cruise Contol! Blind Spot Monitor! Heated Seats! Under the hood, the 2019 Ford Explorer XLT boasts a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine, providing you with the horsepower and torque needed for confident acceleration and smooth highway cruising. Its advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride, while the Intelligent 4WD enhances traction and stability on any terrain. Tackle any road condition with ease and precision. Step into the spacious and well-appointed cabin of the Explorer XLT, where you'll find ample room for both passengers and cargo. With its versatile seating configurations, this SUV accommodates your ever-changing lifestyle, whether it's family road trips or weekend getaways. Premium materials and modern technology come together to create a refined and comfortable interior that will make every drive a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Explorer XLT's cutting-edge technology features. The SYNC 3 infotainment system offers a user-friendly interface and integrates seamlessly with your smartphone, providing access to navigation, music, and hands-free calling. Safety is a top priority with features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control, making every journey a secure one. The 2019 Ford Explorer XLT exudes confidence with its bold design. A striking grille, distinctive LED headlights, and sleek lines give it a commanding presence on the road. With available premium paint options and stylish alloy wheels, you can customize your Explorer to match your personality and taste. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.