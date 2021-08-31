$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7770507

7770507 Stock #: D19-368

D19-368 VIN: 1FTEW1EP5KKC26056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # D19-368

Mileage 63,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.