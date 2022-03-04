$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT, LOCAL
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Listing ID: 8634959
- Stock #: AA2261A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E47KKD41134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2261A
- Mileage 104,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, XLT, crew, 302A pkg, 145" w/base, 3.5L V6, 10 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, twin panel moonfoor, voice navigation, Sync 3 bluetooth with Fordpass Connect, backup camera, reverse sensing, pwr sliding rear window, FX4 pkg, max trlr tow with integrated trlr brake controller, tailgate step, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels, passive anti theft, and much more for you to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
