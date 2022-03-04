Menu
2019 Ford F-150

104,101 KM

Details Description Features

XLT, LOCAL

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

104,101KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8634959
  • Stock #: AA2261A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E47KKD41134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2261A
  • Mileage 104,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, XLT, crew, 302A pkg, 145" w/base, 3.5L V6, 10 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, twin panel moonfoor, voice navigation, Sync 3 bluetooth with Fordpass Connect, backup camera, reverse sensing, pwr sliding rear window, FX4 pkg, max trlr tow with integrated trlr brake controller, tailgate step, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels, passive anti theft, and much more for you to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

