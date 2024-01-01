Menu
Local, accident free, XLT, 4X4, Super cab 164 w/base, 8ft box, 6.2L V8, 6 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, 8 way pwr drvr seat, Sync bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, upfitter switches, trlr tow, trlr brake controller, running boards, passive anti theft, fog lamps and much more.

2019 Ford F-250

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE XLT, 164" W/BASE

2019 Ford F-250

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE XLT, 164" W/BASE

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FT7X2B62KEE78613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2439
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, XLT, 4X4, Super cab 164" w/base, 8ft box, 6.2L V8, 6 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, 8 way pwr drvr seat, Sync bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, upfitter switches, trlr tow, trlr brake controller, running boards, passive anti theft, fog lamps and much more.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford F-250