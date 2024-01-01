$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE XLT, 164" W/BASE
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2439
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, XLT, 4X4, Super cab 164" w/base, 8ft box, 6.2L V8, 6 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, 8 way pwr drvr seat, Sync bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, upfitter switches, trlr tow, trlr brake controller, running boards, passive anti theft, fog lamps and much more.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
