2019 Ford Fusion
HYBRID
- Listing ID: 9227269
- Stock #: PB03318A
- VIN: 3FA6P0RU4KR156319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive away in comfort and in style in your new 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium from Go Dodge Surrey. This ride features NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, REAR PARK ASSIST, BACK-UP CAMERA, power driver seat, steering wheel mounted cruise, audio, and Bluetooth controls, air conditioning with dual zone temperature control, SYNC hands-free Bluetooth, universal garage door opener, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, push button start, and 18-inch alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Fusion with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES from Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
