2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
28,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10104870
- Stock #: 164491
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5164491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black (Premium Matt Green Wrap)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 28,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Start System
Inside Hood Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Safety
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9