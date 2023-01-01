Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

28,295 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10104870
  2. 10104870
  3. 10104870
Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10104870
  • Stock #: 164491
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5164491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Premium Matt Green Wrap)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 28,295 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Remote start, Push button start, Rear view camera, Bluetooth connection, Apple car play, Alloy wheels, Cruise control and much more. This used Ford Mustang EcoBoost is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Ford Canada warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used coupe is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Start System
Inside Hood Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2012 Toyota Matrix C...
 130,551 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,735 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA EV...
 96,231 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory