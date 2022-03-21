$43,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2019 Ford Mustang
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8697617
- Stock #: PB03094
- VIN: 1FATP8UH0K5179742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 71,221 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $44,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Some features in this Mustang Convertible include LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, push button start, dual exhaust tips, and 19-inch alloy wheels just to name a few!Here at Go Dodge Surrey, one of our certified technicians did a 140 point safety inspection as well as a fresh oil change so this 2019 Ford Mustang can get back on the road. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to get behind the wheel of this exciting ride today!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.