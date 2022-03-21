Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

71,221 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8697617
  • Stock #: PB03094
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH0K5179742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,221 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $44,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Some features in this Mustang Convertible include LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, push button start, dual exhaust tips, and 19-inch alloy wheels just to name a few!Here at Go Dodge Surrey, one of our certified technicians did a 140 point safety inspection as well as a fresh oil change so this 2019 Ford Mustang can get back on the road. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to get behind the wheel of this exciting ride today!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

