2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Fastback - Navigation
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
59,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404929
- Stock #: 17540B
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF9K5128432
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This coupe has 59,900 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium Fastback. Crank up the power with this Mustang GT Premium offering an exceptional list of features such as leather seats with cooling and heating capability, unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a larger 8 inch touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include front fog lights, a front lip spoiler, proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, power front seats, a limited slip differential and 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Sync.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
POWER SEAT
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Sync
