$35,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Ranger
4x4 Supercrew Lariat 126wb
2019 Ford Ranger
4x4 Supercrew Lariat 126wb
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,405KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1KLA57440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,405 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2024 Nissan Kicks SV FWD 13,335 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie 153,640 KM $22,590 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Dble Cab TRD SPORT PREMIUM (LEATHER SEATS) 97,442 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2019 Ford Ranger