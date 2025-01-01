Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2019 Ford Ranger

60,405 KM

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger

4x4 Supercrew Lariat 126wb

13160461

2019 Ford Ranger

4x4 Supercrew Lariat 126wb

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,405KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1KLA57440

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,405 KM

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$35,995

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2019 Ford Ranger