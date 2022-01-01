180 Degree Barn Doors, Overhead Shelf, Remote Keyless Entry
Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is for sale today.
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 70,405 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Transit Van's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this Ford Transit Connect is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out barn door style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, remote keyless entry, and much more.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
3800# Maximum Payload
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert