2019 Ford Transit

Listing ID: 8085295

8085295 Stock #: M745924B

M745924B VIN: 1FTYR2CM5KKA08296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 70,405 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 95 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 9,000 lbs 3800# Maximum Payload Safety Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Front Cloth Headliner Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 4 Front Speakers -inc: Note: No rear speakers Exterior Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black front bumper Aero-composite halogen headlamps Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

