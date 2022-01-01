Menu
2019 Ford Transit

70,405 KM

Details Description Features

$57,197

+ tax & licensing
$57,197

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

VAN XL Bluetooth/ Locally Driven/ Low KM

2019 Ford Transit

VAN XL Bluetooth/ Locally Driven/ Low KM

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$57,197

+ taxes & licensing

70,405KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8085295
  • Stock #: M745924B
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM5KKA08296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 70,405 KM

Vehicle Description

180 Degree Barn Doors, Overhead Shelf, Remote Keyless Entry

Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is for sale today.

This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 70,405 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Transit Van's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this Ford Transit Connect is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out barn door style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, remote keyless entry, and much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
3800# Maximum Payload
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: Note: No rear speakers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

