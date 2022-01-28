Menu
2019 Ford Transit

116,741 KM

Details Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

T-250

T-250

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8244846
  VIN: 1FTYR2CM5KKA73374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 116,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

