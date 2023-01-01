2019 Ford Transit

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 3 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9605746

9605746 Stock #: P2259

P2259 VIN: 1FMZK1CG9KKB22259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P2259

Mileage 37,373 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.