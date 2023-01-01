2019 GMC Canyon

$35,885 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 5 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9605731

9605731 Stock #: LC1561A

LC1561A VIN: 1GTG6CEN7K1139414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1561A

Mileage 126,550 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.