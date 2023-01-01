$35,885+ tax & licensing
778-726-0815
2019 GMC Canyon
SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$35,885
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9605731
- Stock #: LC1561A
- VIN: 1GTG6CEN7K1139414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LC1561A
- Mileage 126,550 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 GMC Canyon is a comfortable and civilized truck that allows for easy access and exceptional management of your cargo. This 2019 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
This 2019 GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 126,550 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is SLE 4x4. This SLE Canyon is a great step up from the base model, adding some amazing features and technology like an EZ lift and lower tailgate, front fog lamps, available 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather- wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote keyless entry. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED lamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Touchscreen.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
