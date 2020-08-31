Get ready to live like a pro in the all new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This truck has some great style with a cornerstep rear bumper, LED lighting, ProGrade Trailering system, Denali vertical chrome recovery hooks,spray on bedliner, 6 inch chrome full length rectangular side steps, chrome accents, and perimeter lighting on the exterior. It continues on the interior with heated leather seating, cooled power front seats, memory settings, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather heated steering wheel, an 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, 4G LTE WiFi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM and HD Radio, Bluetooth, and a premium Bose sound system, remote start and keyless entry, wireless charging, lane charge alert, front and rear park assistance, a haptic safety alert seat, magnetic Adaptive Ride Control, a trailering package with a brake controller, and GMC MutliPro tailgate.
All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.
Balance of the Factory Warranty.
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC.
Vehicle Features
Hill Descent Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
4-wheel drive
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Capless Fuel Fill
Radio, HD
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Automatic Stop/Start
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Grille, Signature Denali with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Air filter, high-capacity
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Exhaust, dual with premium tips
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Suspension, Adaptive Ride Control
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Hitch Guidance
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Brake lining wear indicator
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics (Includes trailer tire pressure monitoring alert ONLY when (PTT) trailer tire pr...
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
