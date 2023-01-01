$29,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
SEDAN
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,630 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Honda Accord shown in Grey comes with LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, steering wheel mounted shift control, automatic daytime running lamps, dual exhaust tips and alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Accord with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
