This 2019 Honda Accord shown in Grey comes with LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, steering wheel mounted shift control, automatic daytime running lamps, dual exhaust tips and alloy wheels.

2019 Honda Accord

87,630 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

SEDAN

2019 Honda Accord

SEDAN

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,630KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F32KA802747

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,630 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Honda Accord shown in Grey comes with LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, steering wheel mounted shift control, automatic daytime running lamps, dual exhaust tips and alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Accord with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Leather/Fabric Combination Seat Trim
LUNAR SILVER METALLIC
Requires Subscription
SAN MARINO RED
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
STILL NIGHT BLUE PEARL
BLACK COMBI

