Menu
Account
Sign In
Take on every journey with confidence in the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This top-of-the-line SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering 190 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all road conditions. Designed for comfort and convenience, the CR-V Touring features sleek 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a hands-free power tailgate, and a panoramic moonroof. Inside, the premium cabin offers leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a spacious cargo area perfect for all your adventures. Stay connected and entertained with the advanced infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a premium 9-speaker sound system. Hondas renowned safety technologiesincluding Honda Sensing, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation brakingensure peace of mind on every drive. With its perfect blend of efficiency, technology, and practicality, the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring is ready for your next adventure. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2019 Honda CR-V

89,743 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12139782

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,743KM
VIN 2HKRW2H97KH112272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3824A
  • Mileage 89,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Take on every journey with confidence in the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This top-of-the-line SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering 190 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all road conditions.

Designed for comfort and convenience, the CR-V Touring features sleek 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a hands-free power tailgate, and a panoramic moonroof. Inside, the premium cabin offers leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a spacious cargo area perfect for all your adventures.

Stay connected and entertained with the advanced infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a premium 9-speaker sound system. Hondas renowned safety technologiesincluding Honda Sensing, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation brakingensure peace of mind on every drive.

With its perfect blend of efficiency, technology, and practicality, the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring is ready for your next adventure. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 89,743 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum 50,096 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chrysler 300 for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Chrysler 300 19,302 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V