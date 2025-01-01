$27,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3824A
- Mileage 89,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Take on every journey with confidence in the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This top-of-the-line SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine, delivering 190 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive for enhanced traction in all road conditions.
Designed for comfort and convenience, the CR-V Touring features sleek 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a hands-free power tailgate, and a panoramic moonroof. Inside, the premium cabin offers leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a spacious cargo area perfect for all your adventures.
Stay connected and entertained with the advanced infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a premium 9-speaker sound system. Hondas renowned safety technologiesincluding Honda Sensing, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation brakingensure peace of mind on every drive.
With its perfect blend of efficiency, technology, and practicality, the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring is ready for your next adventure. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088