This 2019 Honda CR-V Touring offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and reliability. With only 75,740 km, this well-maintained SUV delivers a smooth and efficient drive powered by Hondas proven performance and advanced safety features. The Touring trim adds premium touches such as leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, navigation, and a hands-free power tailgate, along with modern technology like a touchscreen infotainment system and driver-assist features. Clean, stylish, and ready for its next adventure, this CR-V Touring stands out as a top choice for anyone seeking a versatile and luxurious compact SUV.

2019 Honda CR-V

Details Description

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD, loaded! Great mileage

13147636

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD, loaded! Great mileage

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2HKRW2H92KH100725

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G26160474A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Honda CR-V Touring offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and reliability. With only 75,740 km, this well-maintained SUV delivers a smooth and efficient drive powered by Hondas proven performance and advanced safety features. The Touring trim adds premium touches such as leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, navigation, and a hands-free power tailgate, along with modern technology like a touchscreen infotainment system and driver-assist features. Clean, stylish, and ready for its next adventure, this CR-V Touring stands out as a top choice for anyone seeking a versatile and luxurious compact SUV.

Price includes dealer administration fee ($695). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#31297 Contact us today. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9157

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-343-4933

2019 Honda CR-V