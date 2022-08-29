Menu
2019 Honda Fit

17,319 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2019 Honda Fit

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing CVT

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing CVT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,319KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9234496
  • Stock #: AA22125
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H59KM101433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,319 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

