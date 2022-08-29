2019 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $26,888 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 3 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9234496

9234496 Stock #: AA22125

AA22125 VIN: 3HGGK5H59KM101433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 17,319 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.