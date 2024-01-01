Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

137,793 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,793KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H69KB511933

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 137,793 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2019 Honda Odyssey