2019 Honda Odyssey

Accident Free/ Locally Driven/ Loaded with Options
This low mileage van has just 20,884 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
This Odyssey Touring has a seemingly endless list of premium features with cooled front seats, premium audio system, rear entertainment system with media streaming, blind spot information system, hands free power liftgate, wireless charging, Wi-Fi, rain sensing wipers, 115V power outlet, ambient interior lighting, CabinTalk PA system, CabinWatch rear seat monitor, How Much Farther app, navigation, power sliding rear doors, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, and a built in vacuum. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation. Other features include a power sunroof, heated power front seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CabinControl app, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and Siri EyesFree.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Vehicle Features
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Black grille w/chrome accents
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front splash guards
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Audio Theft Deterrent
Mobile hotspot internet access
2 Wireless Headphones
Power Sliding Rear Doors
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Distance Pacing
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Honda HD Digital Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
3.61 Axle Ratio
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS
Passenger Seat
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters