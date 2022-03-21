Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

82,583 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,583KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8756921
  Stock #: 16900
  VIN: 5FNRL6H81KB512141

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16900
  • Mileage 82,583 KM

Vehicle Description

With subtle contemporary styling cues, this well designed Odyssey will be relevant for years to come, and thanks to its reliable power-train it will be as bulletproof then as it is when new. This 2019 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.

This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 82,583 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Odyssey's trim level is Touring. This Odyssey Touring has a seemingly endless list of premium features with cooled front seats, premium audio system, rear entertainment system with media streaming, blind spot information system, hands free power liftgate, wireless charging, Wi-Fi, rain sensing wipers, 115V power outlet, ambient interior lighting, CabinTalk PA system, CabinWatch rear seat monitor, How Much Farther app, navigation, power sliding rear doors, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, and a built in vacuum. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation. Other features include a power sunroof, heated power front seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CabinControl app, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and Siri EyesFree. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Rear Entertainment System, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Rear Entertainment System
Premium audio system
Lane Keep Assist
Hands Free Liftgate

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

