Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Pilot

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi AWD

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1693699801
  2. 1693699804
  3. 1693699806
  4. 1693699808
  5. 1693699810
  6. 1693699813
  7. 1693699816
  8. 1693699818
  9. 1693699821
  10. 1693699823
  11. 1693699826
  12. 1693699828
  13. 1693699831
  14. 1693699833
  15. 1693699836
  16. 1693699838
  17. 1693699841
  18. 1693699843
  19. 1693699845
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378410
  • Stock #: 1304
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H70KB501304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2019 Nissan Frontier...
 73,000 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 31,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Crosstre...
 42,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory