2019 Honda Pilot
EXL NAVI 6AT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Grey Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNB00205
- Mileage 152,041 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI offers a refined blend of comfort, technology, and performance. It features a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 280 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Interior amenities include leather-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and tri-zone automatic climate control. The navigation system is integrated with an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen. Additional features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a power tailgate, and a one-touch second-row seat. Advanced safety is provided through Honda Sensing, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. The EX-L NAVI balances luxury and practicality for families and commuters alike. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
