2019 Hyundai Elantra

22,844 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 5832208
  2. 5832208
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

22,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5832208
  Stock #: D-NLU130905A
  VIN: KMHD04LB1KU864150

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Polar White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 22,844 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! CERTIFIED UNIT!!Options include: 201HP turbocharged engine, Power sunroof, Heated leather seats, Backup camera, and much more. This used 2019 Elantra Sport is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local sports sedan has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. Italso retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai'sH-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For alimited time, this used Elantra is also available at special financing rates!Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

