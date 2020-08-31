2019 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
+ taxes & licensing
ACCIDENT FREE!! CERTIFIED UNIT!!Options include: 201HP turbocharged engine, Power sunroof, Heated leather seats, Backup camera, and much more. This used 2019 Elantra Sport is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local sports sedan has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. Italso retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai'sH-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For alimited time, this used Elantra is also available at special financing rates!Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9