2019 Hyundai Elantra

17,994 KM

Details

$19,885

+ tax & licensing
$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred AT LOCAL/ ONE OWNER/ NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred AT LOCAL/ ONE OWNER/ NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$19,885

+ taxes & licensing

17,994KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6016953
  • Stock #: LC0219A
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXKU736114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage!

This low mileage Sedan has just 17,994 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred AT. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Window grid antenna
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
53 L Fuel Tank
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Collision Warning
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and seat height adjuster (pump device)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch-screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

