Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Heated seats, Heated steering, rearview camera, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise control, Rear heated seats, Automatic headlights, Blind spot warning and much more. This used EV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Ioniq EV Pref is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

122,625 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Hatchback w-White Exterior

Watch This Vehicle
12158949

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Hatchback w-White Exterior

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,625KM
VIN KMHC85LH2KU042214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,625 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Heated seats, Heated steering, rearview camera, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise control, Rear heated seats, Automatic headlights, Blind spot warning and much more. This used EV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Ioniq EV Pref is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD 146,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2020 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 63,236 KM $43,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited - LOCAL/LOW KMS/WELL KEPT for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2015 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited - LOCAL/LOW KMS/WELL KEPT 119,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai IONIQ