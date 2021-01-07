2019 Hyundai IONIQ

+ taxes & licensing
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
LOW KMS!! ACCIDENT FREE!!Options include: Navigation, Infiniy audio system, Heated seats, Backup camera, Plug-In Hybrid Technology, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, and much more. This barely used 2019 Ioniq PHEV is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. Italso retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai'sH-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For alimited time, this used Ioniq is also available at special financing rates!Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084
