2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Security Anti-Theft Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Cloth seating surfaces Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System Engine: 1.6L GDI Atkinson Cycle DOHC 16-Valve I4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.