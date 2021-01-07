Menu
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

16,889 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

16,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542851
  • Stock #: MU004263A
  • VIN: KMHC65LD6KU155778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MU004263A
  • Mileage 16,889 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! ACCIDENT FREE!!Options include: Navigation, Infiniy audio system, Heated seats, Backup camera, Plug-In Hybrid Technology, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, and much more. This barely used 2019 Ioniq PHEV is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. Italso retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai'sH-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For alimited time, this used Ioniq is also available at special financing rates!Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Bucket Seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System
Engine: 1.6L GDI Atkinson Cycle DOHC 16-Valve I4

