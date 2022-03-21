Menu
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

55,023 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

55,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927881
  • Stock #: NU095755A
  • VIN: KMHC65LDXKU107460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NU095755A
  • Mileage 55,023 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Apple Carplay Android Auto, Heated Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, PHEV andmuch more. This used Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is now available to test drive at Jim PattisonHyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains thebalance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai's H-Promise factorycertified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warrantyfor peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchangeprivilege, and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hatchback is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

