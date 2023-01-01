Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

47,463 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred Two-Tone Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred Two-Tone Roof

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10067028
  2. 10067028
  3. 10067028
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10067028
  • Stock #: 5863
  • VIN: KM8K22AA3KU234632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,463 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE!! LOCALCAR!! ONE OWNER!! Options include:  Keyless entry, Push button start, Heated seats, Alloy wheels, Rear view camera, Cruise control and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai Canada warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Kona is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Two-toned Paint
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 122,045 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 M...
 35,547 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 36,141 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory