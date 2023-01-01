2019 Hyundai KONA

$28,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 4 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10067028

10067028 Stock #: 5863

5863 VIN: KM8K22AA3KU234632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,463 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Inside Hood Release Cloth Seat Trim Heated Front Bucket Seats Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Two-toned Paint Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.