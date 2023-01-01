$28,500+ tax & licensing
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred Two-Tone Roof
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
47,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10067028
- Stock #: 5863
- VIN: KM8K22AA3KU234632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Two-toned Paint
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9