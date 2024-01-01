Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ceramic Blue w/White Roof Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br><br>Certified. Hyundai Details:<br><br> * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty<br> * CarFax<br> * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy<br> * 120 point inspection<br> * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models<br> * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance

2019 Hyundai KONA

28,803 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

  1. 11364650
  2. 11364650
  3. 11364650
  4. 11364650
  5. 11364650
  6. 11364650
  7. 11364650
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,803KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AGXKU023516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour blue grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KE39913A
  • Mileage 28,803 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ceramic Blue w/White Roof Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* CarFax
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS 63,773 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 101,906 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 31,126 KM $22,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA