$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai KONA
Electric
2019 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,803KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K33AGXKU023516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour blue grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KE39913A
- Mileage 28,803 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ceramic Blue w/White Roof Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* CarFax
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* CarFax
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS 63,773 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 101,906 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 31,126 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2019 Hyundai KONA