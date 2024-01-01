Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Galactic Gray w/White Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD

2019 Hyundai KONA

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AG3KU021039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4158
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Galactic Gray w/White Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE 14,943 KM $45,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX 0 $28,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne Base for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Porsche Cayenne Base 21,996 KM $63,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA