Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Kona Sonic Silver 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Reviews:
 * Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konaâs unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Hyundai KONA

96,597 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

12432100

2019 Hyundai KONA

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,597KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA8KU391180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC50115A
  • Mileage 96,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Kona Sonic Silver 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp 6-Speed Automatic AWD


Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konaâs unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2019 Hyundai KONA